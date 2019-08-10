I get plenty of calls from folks in the agricultural community concerning leasing agreements.
I jokingly tell them that what I tell them is considered practicing law without a license. The truth is, there are plenty of legal ramifications of leasing documents, and it is a best practice to seek advice from a licensed attorney who specializes in agricultural law.
Fortunately, we have an event planned to discuss all types of leases. The upcoming Leasing Workshop is Aug. 28.
“We will focus on legal issues related to grazing, hunting and livestock leases, including why leases should be in writing, how to determine the payment structure and rate and key terms to include,” said Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, AgriLife Extension agricultural law specialist, Amarillo.
“Most importantly, in these workshops, we work hard to be really practical, discuss real-world situations and give advice you can take home and use that day,” Lashmet said.
Greg Kaase, AgriLife Extension agricultural economist, College Station, joins Lashmet to present the programs, which have already been attended by more than 850 Texans over the past three years.
In addition to the discussion about leases, the programs also spend a portion of the time covering the important topic of landowner liability.
“Understanding the law regarding when a landowner or tenant may be liable if someone is injured on the property is so important for landowners,” Lashmet said. “There are a number of steps landowners can and should be doing proactively to be prepared if an injury does occur.”
At each half-day program, attendees will receive a copy of the Ranchers Agricultural Leasing Handbook as well as a follow-up email with any other resources mentioned during the day.
The cost is $50 per person or $80 per couple. Lunch is provided at each event by AgWorkers Insurance. To register for an event, go to agriliferegister.tamu.edu/ranchers.
The workshop will be hosted 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Victoria County 4-H Activity Center, 259 Bachelor Drive.
For more information, please give me a call at the Victoria County Extension Office at 361-575-4581. We look forward to helping folks with leasing questions at this seminar!
