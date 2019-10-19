Look no further than the Cattlemen’s College I at the 2019 South Texas Farm and Ranch Show for tips on how to improve range and pasture management.
Megan Clayton, an assistant professor and extension range specialist at the Texas A&M Research and Extension Center at Corpus Christi, will deliver a lecture covering innovation in management and plant identification to program attendees from 7-10 a.m. Wednesday at the Victoria Community Center.
Clayton plans to start the program with a plant identification contest that will included plants common to ranch areas in and around Victoria, she said.
Attendees will learn how increasingly popular drones and other innovative mobile applications, software and selective chemicals can be used to better manage their land.
These practices can be used for both range and pastures – terms that are often used interchangeably, she said.
Some management tools are more expensive than others, so Clayton also plans to touch on which methods attendees can afford and apply to address challenges, such as invasive plants.
“We’re talking about, for example, how to manage the grass for cattle and how to remove weeds or brush that have started to overtake a pasture and replaced that grass,” she said.
Clayton earned a doctorate degree in wildlife science from the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute at Texas A&M University-Kingsville and has been a management specialist with the Texas A&M Agriculture Extension for nine years.
Her current interests include managing rangeland for both wildlife and livestock uses, small acreage management, brush management and youth natural resources education.
In addition to her management lecture, Clayton will serve as the moderator for Cattlemen’s College I, which also includes a lecture on pasture and hay field weed management alternatives.
