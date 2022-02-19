Music fanatics attending the 2022 Victoria Livestock Show need to get their dancing shoes ready to end the nights with live music performances from local country bands such as Crossroads Troubadours, Texas Continentals to Americana folk country rock group Teague Brothers.
The live music performances were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but will make their return with six bands performing this year.
Music performances are set to be Feb. 24 to Feb. 26 at the Victoria Community Center Annex during the livestock show. The musical performances are free of charge.
J.R. Perez, chairman of the Victoria Livestock Show’s beer garden and entertainment, said he is excited for live music to make a comeback this year, especially with the continued goal to assist kids with scholarships.
“It’s wonderful because you’re bringing the people to come out and support these kids. Because we’re doing this for the kids, to raise money for the scholarships, that’s what we’re doing,” he said. “Every person that walks in is contributing in some way to these kids, if we don’t come out there’s no money to be raised.”
Crossroads Troubadours and Texas Continentals, Victoria bands, will perform during opening night at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Feb. 24.
Perez said every year it's important to bring in local bands, because they cater to the local community who get to enjoy performers that they are familiar with.
“Their friends and families are from here so I try to get the people from Victoria to come see them and try to bring that crowd in,” he said.
When it came to choosing performers this year, Perez said he didn’t go based on genre but aimed toward affordability.
“I have to see how much they are because I have to get sponsors to help me pay for these bands. It’s not easy, I have to go find these sponsorships to pay for everything,” he said.
The hunt for music performers happens as soon as the yearly livestock show ends and are considered based on word of mouth, and by events he attends throughout the year, Perez said.
Other performers for the 76th livestock show include Jack Nelson band, Hill Country Revival, and Adam Berry.
Attendees can also enjoy performances of local karaoke singers with the Karaoke Finals on Feb. 26 that will include 20 contestants and a winning prize of $1,000 for first place. The contest will also include other winners who will also receive money prizes.
Perez said those who attend this year can expect great entertainment, and a good seal to their night with family and friends.
“It’s been going on for years and years and decades. It finishes the night,” he said. “It’s a time where family and friends unite.”
