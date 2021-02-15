Even a running hose froze over on Shelly and Tommy Marbach's ranch Monday morning.
As sustained freezing temperatures are expected to last throughout the next few days in the area, the ranchers will continue to break ice in water troughs to keep the water supply accessible, supply extra hay and tend to their livestock's basic needs.
Shelly Marbach said they even had to break a chain on a gate to enter into a pasture Monday because the lock had frozen shut.
The couple, who ranch in Victoria County, has been working to enclose their barn from precipitation, wind and cold with more hay, covering up any open doors or holes, providing heat lamps for livestock and keeping the water supply accessible.
Most of the Marbachs' livestock fit into a barn, like their lambs, pigs, goats, some cattle show animals. Others, Marbach said, are finding covered spots to lie down and move as little as possible.
Many of the cattle that are not staying in a barn were not moving around as much Monday morning. Because of the near consistent precipitation Sunday they have not been fed.
As the Marbachs provided feed for their livestock on Monday, the clear skies will allow feed to not be too damp to consume.
Their cattle with Hereford genes — a breed originally from England — are faring better because they have thicker coats than other breeds of livestock, she said.
Food, water and shelter as well as proper ventilation for enclosed structures are recommended to protect animals from the elements by the Texas Animal Health Commission, a state agency charged with protecting domestic animals.
The commission also recommends people check for power outages, remove ice buildup, use heaters for water tanks and place sand or similar materials near feedlots to provide solid footing.
Hypothermia and frostbite can occur in livestock, especially younger animals.
Newborn cattle breeds with Brahma genes — originally from India — might need to be brought inside and provided additional warmth, said Robert Beer, a veterinarian in Cuero.
Many cattle can hold water in the rumens for a day and a half or two, Beer said, but most ranchers should know to break ice in troughs to keep the water supply accessible and continue to provide feed.
The uncommon weather in the Crossroads will even cause the Marbach family to delay traveling to San Antonio Wednesday to buy commercial heifers at the livestock show.
"We were born and raised here, and it's been a long time since we've seen it this cold here," she said.
