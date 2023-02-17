Having competed in livestock shows ever since she was 10 years old, Macie Kolodziejczyk, a seven-year veteran, is coming back to the Victoria Livestock Show aiming to take the glory during the Market Lamb show.
The senior at Industrial High Schoolcredits the friends she has made along the way while competing at the Victoria Livestock Shows for all of the knowledge she has learned over the years tending to animals. Having the support behind her helps too as Macie gave credit to her mother, Shanda, her father Jeffery, and her grandparents, who she affectionately calls Nonnie and Paw.
“I just wanted to learn how to take care of livestock show animals,” Macie, 17, said. “It teaches you responsibility and lots of important life lessons you can take with you later on in life.”
Macie recalled her first time to ever compete with a little lamb named Osten, short for ostentatious. It was a struggle at one point because her lamb refused to eat, Macie said. To help, she gave Osten probiotic protein shakes, ones typically given to little children.
“At the end he actually made the sale so that was pretty exciting,” Macie said. “My first year getting to make the sale in the auction.”
The strategy for this year is simple: applying all of the knowledge she has learned through the years and trying her best.
“This year I actually went out to Haws Club Lambs and I actually picked out my lamb and I’m so excited to see how he does,” Macie said.
Browsing through all of the different lambs, Macie said she instantly knew which lamb she was going to buy. The lamb she bought, Hercules, a medium-wool lamb, certainly lives up to his name.
“Before I got him to sit up properly I actually struggled with him pushing really hard up against me,” Macie said. “One day he almost knocked me over because he has such strong muscle structure, he’s just an amazing animal.”
Beside competing in the market lamb division, Macie said she is also going to be competing in the Ultimate Showmanship show and will help a friend show chickens.
It will be Macie’s first time to compete in the Ultimate Showmanship. She plans to train with her friend who has shown steers and heifers.
“I actually watched the competition last year and one of my friends used my lamb for the show and I wanted to see how she would do so I watched the competition and I ended up getting hooked,” Macie said. “Watching everyone show the hogs and steers and all the other animals, I decided during my senior year I wanted to go out with a bang and try it all.”