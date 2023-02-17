The Crossroads may be a long drive to the nearest amusement park.
But that’s exactly why Pride of Texas Shows is once again bringing its carnival to this year’s livestock show.
“It’s a different type of entertainment. There’s no real Six Flags (here), so we bring the amusement park to the people,” Chris Barton, owner of the company, said. “That’s why we go to the places we go. We don’t go to big towns.”
The carnival is bringing its collection of food vendors, games, prizes and rides to the Victoria Community Center for the week leading up to the stock show and then during the event. Entry to the carnival is free, but visitors will need to pay for parking if they bring their vehicles during the week of the livestock show.
Wristbands are $30 per day and give visitors unlimited rides. For those who are interested in only riding a few rides, tickets can be purchased for $1 a pop. Each ride requires four-five tickets.
This year, the carnival is bringing about 30 different rides, including the Triple Twist, which made its first Victoria appearance last year.
This year, as in years past, there’s something for everyone, whether they be 7 months, 7 years or 70 years old, Barton said.
“We see everyone from newborn babies to people going around in a wheelchair,” he said.
For those looking to get their adrenaline pumping, the carnival offers a ride for stouthearted, motion-sickness-immune thrill seekers.
A 100-foot drop tower will take riders to the top of Victoria before plunging them into white-knuckled free fall. Alien Abduction will lock visitors to their seats through a spinning centrifuge. And the Sizzler twists riders around in spinning, swirling bathtubs.
For those looking for something a bit gentler, there’s a 70-foot Ferris wheel and carousel.
The rides will be accompanied by a collection of games that range from basketball throws to balloon pops to beer bottle busting, which give players a chance to win fun prizes like oversized stuffed animals the size of a small child.
Food and drink vendors will be on hand as well, offering all sorts of traditional carnival snacks like corn dogs, cotton candy, funnel cake and bacon-wrapped sausages.
Victoria Police Department officers will provide security on the carnival grounds.
Those looking to avoid long lines are encouraged to attend during weekdays.