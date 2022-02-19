1-2 Victoria County Sheriff's Office
3 Victoria Police Department
4-7 ATZ Velocity Powersports
8-10 County Fair
11 AJ Louderback for U.S. Congress
12 White Trash Services
13 Culligan Water
14 Quail Creek Volunteer Fire Department
15-17 Victoria Flower Company Display
18 Darling Divas
19 TBD
20 Dans Gourmet Foods
21-23 TBD
24 Aggie Moms
25 Red, White, and Bull
26 Northside Feed Store Photo Booth
27 Raising Canes
28-29 Ziggy's Fun Zone
30-32 Warrior's Weekend
33 San Duccero Vineyards
34 Mason Industries, Inc.
35-36 Highway 87 Trade Days
37 Joes' Novelties
39 Young Living
40 The Riding Therapy Center
41-43 Jilly Bean Accessories
46-48 Bonanza Western Wear
49 Promised Land Outdoors
50 Real Time Pain Relief
51 Gigi Marie Bags
56-57 Willow's Corner Boutique
58 Brother Earls Beef Jerky
59 SPJST Fraternal Life Insurance Co.
60-61 South Texas Tractor
64 Holt Cat
65 Brandy Schustereit for County Clerk
66 Bluebonnet Chiropractic
67 Gideons International
68 TISD Internet Services and More
70 Lady Anvil
71 Sunflowers and Cacti
72 Amazing Grace Mission
73 Grace Funeral Home / Gracious Paws
74 Kenneth Sexton for County Commissioner Precinct 4
Food Vendors
1 Gyro Connection
2 Trevino Concession
3 Stir Soda Shoppe
4 Famous JJ's Place
5 Cat Daddy's
6 Wild West Soda
7 Cristi & Ali Cuisine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.