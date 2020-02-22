1-2. Victoria County Sheriff’s Office 3-4. Victoria Police Department 5-7. ATZ Velocity Powersports 8. Victoria Advocate 9. Joe’s Novelties 10-11. Shop My Boutique 12. Scentsy 13. Rodan+Fields 14. Quail Creek VFD 15. Coast To Coast Synthetics 16. County Fair 17. Victoria 4H/FFA 18-19. We Buy Homes 20-21. Victoria Dodge 22-24. Midcoast CCA 25-26. A Different Image Boutique 27. Dan’s Gourmet Foods 28-29. Ziggy’s Big Top 30-32. Warrior’s Weekend 33. San Duccero Vineyards 34. Victoria Electric Co-Op 35-36. Highway 87 Trade Days 37. Cutco Cutlery 38. Young Living 41. Cords Of Steel 42. Manufactured Housing
Consultants 43-44. Jilly Bean Accessories 45-46. Bonanza Western Wear 47-48. My Massage Pillow 49. The Riding Therapy Center 50. Marine Corps League 51. Redeemer Lutheran Church 52-53. Alyssa’s Jewelry 54. Aqua Purification Kinetico 55. Victoria College 57. Justin Marr For Sheriff 58. Real Time Pain Relief 59-60. Gigi Marie Bags 61. James Kurth For County
Commissioner Precinct 3 62. Walthall Ag Service 63. Holt Cat 64. Justin Marr For Sheriff 65. American Legion Auxiliary
Post 166 66. Bluebonnet Chiropractic 67. Gideons International 68. Victoria Texas A&M University
Mother’s Club 69. TISD Internet Services And More 70. Lady Anvil 71-72. Dale’s Fun Center 73. Grace/Gracious Paws 74. Zoo Lous Outside And Food Vendors1. Gyro Connection 2. Wild West Soda 3. The Lunch Box 4. Fry Shack 5. H&L Concessions 6. Grumpy’s Meatzzeria 7. Famous JJ’s Place
