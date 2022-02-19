Four longtime volunteers with the Victoria Livestock Show died in the past year. They are remembered by family and friends.
Dan Mozisek
Daniel “Dan” Joseph Mozisek of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Dan was born in Moravia on Jan. 25, 1939.
After graduation from Hallettsville High School Dan served two years in the Texas National Guard and six years in the U.S. Army Reserve. He worked most of his life as an auctioneer and was the owner of Dan’s Tractors and Trailers until his retirement. He was a long time auctioneer for the Victoria Livestock Show for the market animals and commercial heifer division. He was also a ring man and spotter for the show. Dan leaves a legacy of VLS participants as his daughter and grandchildren have raised and showed livestock to this very day. Dan certainly used his auctioneer talent all over the community including the Inez Benefit Association, St. Mary’s Catholic Church Picnic, and many other local benefits.
Barbara Gillig Yanta
Barbara Jean Gillig Yanta of Victoria died Aug. 23, 2020. She was born on April 18, 1943. After spending time on the farm in Wood Hi, the family moved to Victoria and she graduated from Victoria High School where she was a member of the Victoriadores, FHA, and National Honor Society in 1961. She married LG (Sonny) Timme and had three daughters while working for First Victoria National Bank, getting the Crescent Valley Volunteer Fire Department building up and playing fast pitch women’s softball.
When she married Walter Gillig, Jr. in 1972, they became a driving force in the Victoria Jaycee and Jaycee-ettes working on many projects and holding both local and state offices in the organizations. The Victoria Livestock Show was a great passion and she ran many committees as a Jaycee-ette. She and Walter took on the Auction Committee as Livestock Show Board members. They were members of the Guadalupe Volunteer Fire Department and donated land for the firehouse.
Barbara was president of the American Business Women’s Association, worked with Catholic Daughters, and was instrumental in getting the Victoria Senior Citizens Center built. She became vice president of Commercial Bank/Bank of Victoria and then moved to Joe Pratt Insurance. She and Walter were owners of Texas Distributing Company. Upon the sale of the business, she went to work for the Diocese of Victoria and was director of Religious Education at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She married Lawrence Yanta and they spent their time traveling and working with KJT. Barbara loved music and loved the Victoria Symphony. She enjoyed the Retreat Center and sang during ACTS retreats.
Frances (Fran) McCue
Frances Mae Toles McCue lived life to the fullest. Born Jan. 12, 1947 in San Diego, CA. She was a hairdresser, served in the U.S. Navy, and had two beautiful daughters by the time she was 23 years old. She finally came to her senses and left Ohio (and her first husband) for the great state of Texas in 1973. With unparalleled strength, she supported herself and two daughters by bartending while taking courses at Victoria College.
In 1975 she married the love of her life, Daniel McCue and became a permanent force in the Victoria Community. It seems nearly everyone in Victoria has interacted with Fran at some point – either while she was closing home purchases at Crossroads Title Company, serving as the first woman superintendent at the Victoria Livestock Show for more than 20 years, a leader in the Victoria 4-H program, a VISD board member, making the ‘best cheeseburgers in town’ at Rosebud, or tirelessly volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, Nave Museum, or the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.
Thomas H. Moscatelli, DVM
Dr. Thomas H. Moscatelli, 70, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born May 30, 1950 in Victoria. Tom was a veterinarian serving the Victoria area for more than 42 years. He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and Texas A & M College of Veterinarian Medicine.
Besides his family, the Victoria Livestock Show and the youth involved were of upmost importance to him. Dr. Tom welcomed FFA students to work in the vet clinic as interns during their summers. He was a charter member of the Victoria Fair Association, a member of the Victoria Livestock Show serving as assistant general superintendent, assistant superintendent of the auction for 38 years, as well as the assistant superintendent of the Junior Commercial Heifer Show for 21 years, board member of VLS Inc., VLS Scholarship board member, and a VLS advisory board member. Dr. Tom and his vet clinic sponsored and hosted one of the most exciting competitions of the livestock show for nearly 10 years, the wiener dog races.
Service to his community extended to the American Veterinary Medical Association, Texas Veterinary Medical Association, Golden Crescent Veterinary Medical Association as the past president as well as the secretary/treasurer and the program chairman, past president and director of the South Texas Hereford Association, boat captain for Warrior's Weekend, St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Texas A &M University Association of Former Students.
