More than 1.5 million people in Texas are affected by asthma, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). However, this number does not include those who have the disease and have not yet been diagnosed. So, what exactly is asthma and what can you do about it?
According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), asthma is a disease that causes the airways of the lungs to tighten and swell, making it difficult to breathe. When this occurs, it is referred to as an asthma attack and is often accompanied by coughing or wheezing. While asthma attacks only occur when triggered, the disease itself never goes away. Common asthma triggers, as stated by the CDC include:
- Tobacco smoke
- Dust mites
- Outdoor air pollution
- Cockroach allergens
- Pets
- Mold
- Smoke from burning wood or grass
- Sicknesses such as the common cold or flu
Asthma is most common among children and young teens; however, adults can have it too. Family history should also be considered when evaluating someone for asthma. While asthma requires a diagnosis from a medical doctor, I recommend watching for these warning signs:
- Frequent cough attacks
- Difficulty breathing after physical activity
- Chest tightness
- Wheezing
Depending on the severity of the asthma, a doctor may prescribe medicine to help with the attacks. To help mitigate and prevent asthma attacks, I also recommend following these steps:
- Know what triggers your asthma and do your best to stay away from those triggers.
- Take your medications as prescribed.
- Track your asthma and recognize warning signs that may show that it is getting worse.
- Seek medical attention if your asthma is getting worse or if your attacks are becoming more frequent.
