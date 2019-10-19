Attendees of the 2019 South Texas Farm and Ranch Show will have the opportunity to learn about pasture management concepts through a lecture from a longtime veteran of the field.
Wayne Hanselka, a consultant, has presented at the annual event almost a dozen times, and it’s something he enjoys doing, he said.
“I’ve done probably hundreds of lectures on pasture management in my 40-year career,” he said.
Hanselka has a bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree in wildlife management, all from Texas A&M University. He taught for four years at Sul Ross State University and served as a professor and extension range specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension for 34 years. Hanselka was also the general manager of the Texas A&M University La Copita Research and Demonstration Ranch in Jim Wells County, where he was responsible for supervision, administration and management of ranch enterprises and activities.
Hanselka, 78, now works as a consultant, and provides advice and services on issues pertaining to range and land management with a focus on ecological, social and economic sustainability.
Hanselka said he will go over concepts during the show, such as the need to sustain quality forage year-round to meet the needs of grazing animals, such as beef cattle livestock. He will also talk about different ways of grazing pastures to keep the land healthy, how to keep a sustainable forage and ways to maintain the quality and quantity of the forage.
Attendees can also expect to hear about types of new herbicides for weeds and brush control.
“We’ll update people on what’s new and current,” he said.
