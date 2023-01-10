Whether you’re a deer hunter or not, everyone appreciates antlers. I mean how could you not be fascinated with bony spikes growing from an animal’s head? At this point (pun intended), antlers are an iconic symbol across the globe and can be found plastered on everything from the cave walls of Neanderthals to the back glasses of pickup trucks.
But for hunters, antlers can be something more, a sign of hard work and proper management paying off.
Managing deer for antlers, big and beautiful antlers, has been a hot topic for quite some time and subject of great debate. One of the most common management strategies aimed at producing larger antlers is to cull smaller antlered deer. The hope is that only larger antlered deer will breed and thus pass on genetics for larger antlers.
Unfortunately, it’s not that simple and for a few good reasons. First, fawns inherit half of their genetic potential from mom, and there is no way to know if a doe’s genetics will contribute to large antlers. Second, large antlers aren’t 100% hereditary. In other words, just because dad had large antlers doesn’t mean his son will. Third, young bucks disperse, so unless you have a lot of acreage it’s unlikely bucks being produced on your property are sticking around anyway. The long and short of it is that you simply can’t manage for genetics, sorry for the bad news…
It’s not all bad though. There are things you can do to promote healthy deer herds and large antlered bucks. Large antlers require genetics, nutrition and age. And although we can’t do anything about genetics, we can work with nutrition and age. Manage the habitat to promote nutritional resources deer need to be healthy and grow large antlers. You can supplement proper habitat management with food plots or a feeding program to add more deer groceries to the landscape. This can be especially important in an arid environment where rain can’t be counted on to produce nutritious forage.
And then there is age. Antler size increases with age. In fact, a buck’s antler size doesn’t peak until about 5-7 years of age. In many cases, bucks just don’t live long enough to grow large antlers.
To wrap things up, focus on what works. Don’t worry about trying to manage genetics. Instead, implement a management strategy that ensures deer have plenty of good quality food to eat and allow them to reach maturity. This will lead to healthier deer and large antlers.