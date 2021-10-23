Fostering wildlife on your property comes with many benefits, but managing those populations comes with many questions.
At this year's South Texas Farm and Ranch Show, Dr. Aaron Sumrall, director of research and outreach for PigBrig, will discuss which native plants can be used for quail restoration and ecology while generally discussing wildlife
Sumrall spoke on the same topic at last year's show.
Last year, Sumrall's session covered native plants and how they can encourage quail habitats. The session was marketed as being suitable for almost any landowner or anyone interested in land management.
"We're giving landowners, regardless of the size of their property or their tract of land, some ideas and some things that they can do to know their property," Sumrall said in 2020.
Some simple steps can allow landowners to better foster habitats for quail and a range of other wildlife to grow and mature, he said. The goal is for landowners to come away with a better understanding of the role they play in the viability of the plant and animal wildlife on their property.
