In this column, I have always tried to write about topics that would help you raise cattle more profitably, but this prolonged drought makes it hard to suggest anything except ways to keep a portion of your herd intact or to prevent further damage to your pastures and range.
For all of us it is terribly dry, and many have been feeding cattle or selling them for some time. Others are more fortunate with having caught a good but very localized rain.
Many, if not most, have destocked or at least early weaned calves, culled open and older cows, and are supplemental feeding. Cow prices that held steady are falling as the number of cows going to the sale have increased significantly in July.
The major problem for most is grass for cattle to eat, but for an increasing number it is lack of water. As a result, there is lot of water being hauled. Many cattle are watered in dirt tanks that collect runoff and those tanks are dry or going dry.
As those tanks get low, water quality declines as it becomes more concentrated with contaminants. And in this hot weather there can be water quality issues with some toxic algae. Weak cows or young calves can get trapped in the mud.
Cattle require at least 1 gallon per 100 pounds of body weight but under these hot, dry conditions, they can need up to 2 gallons per 100 pounds or 24 gallons for 1,200-pound cow. Cows nursing calves can require up to 50% more.
Cattle use water to cool themselves and unless it is coming from a well, it is likely pretty warm. If you do water out of concrete or metal troughs, clean them out to increase the quality and quantity of the water in them.
The extreme temperatures see a lot of cattle shaded up most of the day when they should be grazing. In order to help them maintain a normal body temperature, consider supplementation later in the afternoon or evening when it is slightly cooler, or feeding every other day.
Cattle still need a good mineral, especially white salt. Salt can be used to stimulate appetite as well as restrict it and it is required for cattle to live. However, cattle lose salt (and maintain body temperature) through sweating and urination, so access is critical in hot weather and drought.
Cattle do get salt in a lot of supplements but having it out free choice is best.
