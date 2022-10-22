Jordan Manning said she has a responsibility to help consumers feel good about choosing beef.
Manning, manager of producer communications at Texas Beef Council, will discuss how Texas Beef Checkoff programs drive demand by giving consumers information about the benefits of beef.
“Producers will have the opportunity to learn how we are connecting with millions of Texans from all walks of life through our ‘BBQuest’ streaming series, which launched its third season in August, and our innovative approach for reaching medical doctors with beef nutrition information,” Manning said.
Manning has served as manager since September 2021 and provides communication strategy, as well as education and advocacy support, reaching beef producers and industry stake holders, she said.
“We will have a booth where producers can stop by and talk one on one about Beef Checkoff Programs, sign up for our Cattle Talk newsletter and take home some Beef Loving Texans giveaways,” Manning said.
The goal, she said, is to reach consumers with a positive message about beef.
“Every day, consumers make decisions about how to feed their families and themselves — decisions that involve considerations like nutrition, taste, affordability and preparation,” Manning said. “We have the opportunity to tell them how great-tasting, nutritious beef fits into their lifestyles and supports their beliefs.”
Manning grew up working in the office of her parents’ cattle auction market, she said. She graduated from Texas A&M with degrees in agricultural communication and journalism
“It’s our responsibility to help consumers feel good about choosing beef by sharing our passion for our land and our livestock,” she said.