The Victoria County Master Gardener Association will host the second in its Saturday Seminars series from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
This month's topic will be spring vegetable garden. Speakers will be Master Gardener vegetable specialists Gerald Bludau and Sandi Coleman and Victoria County Master Gardener Mike Martignoni.
The seminar will be at the Victoria Education Garden Pavilion, 283 Bachelor Drive, near the Victoria Regional Airport.
Check in begins at 9 a.m. followed by speakers from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Registration forms are available at VCMGA.org.
Registration fee is $15 per person for early registration and $20 at the door. Junior high and high school students will be charged $5 per person.
The next Saturday Seminar will be on lawn care seminar from 9 a.m. - noon Feb. 29 at the Education Gardens.
