Welcome to summer, I guess? It is hard to really tell in South Texas. Our weather has turned to hot, humid with a southeast wind which usually indicates the summertime pattern. What I do know is that Victoria County crops are growing and finally drying out after 20-30 inches of rain in some areas. We hope to have an actual crops tour this year. The date for the tour and program is Tuesday. The event will begin at 8 a.m. at DaCosta Hall in DaCosta. The tour and the program are free to all participants due to various, generous sponsors in the area.
We have changed the format a bit from past years. We will gather at DaCosta Hall and hopefully leave out on the tour portion of the event by 8:30 a.m. On the tour, we hope to see sorghum and soybean variety trials and discuss integrated pest management, herbicide application, drift minimization and more. We should be back to DaCosta Hall at approximately 10 a.m. to finish the educational program portion of the tour with a talk on pesticide laws and regulations, integrated pest management, and cropping patterns and fertility. We have various speakers from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, industry representatives, and agribusiness organizations who will contribute to the program. The program will conclude with a catered lunch provided by our sponsors.
This program will provide three hours of continuing education units for pesticide applicator recertification. The categories offered will be one hour in laws and regulations, one hour in integrated pest management, and one hour of general.
Please call my office by Monday to RSVP for the event so we can get an accurate count for the lunch. The Victoria County Extension office number is 361-575-4581. In the event we get rain, and it is too wet to go out on the tour, we will conduct the program indoors at DaCosta Hall. Look forward to seeing you at the tour and program on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.