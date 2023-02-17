Carlie Parsons, 18, a Mission Valley 4-H senior, has raised market steers to compete in livestock shows across the state for years. While she has enjoyed her share of victories and defeats, she almost always puts on a show.
Parsons has won multiple awards across the state for the showmanship of her steers. Still, with it being the final year of her eligibility with the Victoria Livestock Show she is hoping to win her category and perhaps grand champion.
Parsons got involved in 4-H at a very early age and has shown a wide range of animals, including lambs and pigs, but showing steers has always been a joy for her, she said.
“As I first started showing cattle, I wouldn’t win all the shows. I’d normally placed in the bottom of my class, and I was OK with that because it taught me how to win and it taught me how to lose,” Parson said.
She has done well in places like the Heart O’ Texas Livestock Show in Waco and other competitions, winning various awards, particularly regarding showmanship. Still, Parson has always had her eye on winning the Victoria Livestock Show.
“I’ve always been one about showmanship. I don’t care if I win my class at most of the shows or if I got last place. All I cared about is if I showed my heifer or my steer better than what I did in the show before...This year, I would hope to be grand champion (at the Victoria Livestock show),” Parsons said. “That has always been one of my goals on my bucket list, ever since I was little. I’ve always wanted to try and win the Victoria Livestock Show. But I have won showmanship in the past with my heifer, and I was reserved showmanship last year with my bull.”
Parsons decided the steer she picked for this year’s show will be her showmanship steer. She noticed his personality soon after she got him almost a year ago. He also had a tendency to drag her around.
Parsons has calmer steers to pick from, but she knew she needed to spend more time working with her Victoria Livestock Show steer. In shows over the last year, that gamble has paid off with showmanship awards at various jackpot shows leading up to the Victoria show, she said.
Regardless of the result, the ending will be bittersweet for Parsons, with it being her last year to show.
“I’ve always been a part of the Victoria Livestock Show,” Parsons said. “It’s going to be pretty emotional. Since I’ve been involved with it for so many years, it’s gonna be pretty sad. I think I’m gonna have my mom and my dad cry.”