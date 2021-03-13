Much has been written about the impacts of the freeze last month on livestock losses, but I wanted to emphasize that there still could be some negative effects seen in the weeks and months to come. The impact might be reduced by knowing where to look.
Under normal winter conditions, cattle and other livestock can weather some pretty cold and wet conditions for short periods of time. A number of factors combined in last month’s freeze to make it deadly including the long duration, extremely low temperatures and, of course, wind chill. It was deadly to older and thinner cattle and young calves.
Even cattle in good condition likely suffer effects that will take weeks to recover. However, the greatest impacts may have not been seen yet. Those will be the effects on reproduction, pregnancy rates and health.
Open cows and heifers, especially thin ones, may delay return to estrus as a result of the stress and loss of body condition (fat reserves) used to generate heat during the winter storm. Some had very little condition to begin. This will make breeding and calving a cycle or two longer and will affect marketing decisions later this year.
There were also numerous abortions of near-term and short-term (less than 60 days) pregnancies. Cows aborting the older and heavier calves will take longer to return to estrus, even if they are in good body condition. Those that aborted short-term pregnancies may return more quickly to get rebred providing she is in good body condition. In either case, a calf was lost regardless of when the cow rebreeds.
The extreme weather also affected bulls. Due to the severity of the storm, there may be some impact of the freezing temperatures on semen quality and production. If bulls were out (or will be out soon) in breeding herds, they should be fertility-tested by your beef cattle veterinarian. They could be fine, but again they might not be. In addition, some bulls had frostbitten prepuces that required immediate veterinary care to maintain them as breeding bulls.
Finally, watch for some herd health issues. When young animals like calves get stressed (or are recovering from stress), they can often contact coccidiosis.
Watch for bloody or black feces or scours. The other health issue is internal parasitism. The immune system of your livestock may have been suppressed giving internal parasites an opportunity to multiply.
Watch for scours and anemia. If you suspect coccidiosis or internal parasites, contact your local veterinarian for advice and treatment. We are not out of the woods yet.
