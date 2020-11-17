A second federal program is available for farmers and ranchers who face market disruptions by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 is allocating up to $250,000 per person or entity through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency for ranchers and farmers who apply by Dec. 11. This is the second program of its kind, and recipients from the first program may reapply for the second.
Financial assistance varies based on possible variables including acreage, yield information, adjusted gross income and other factors.
For assistance with the application process, the USDA suggests calling 877-508-8364 to speak with a USDA employee before reaching out to a county's USDA Farm Service Agent. Online and print-out options are available for completing the application, and applicants from the first program might already have some required documents on file.
Apply and learn more at farmers.gov/cfap.
