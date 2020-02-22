Mutton bustin’ will return to the Victoria Livestock Show by popular demand.
Although the event is at least decades old, it has only been at the livestock show for three years.
“It’s old redneck games, you know what I mean?” said Robert Shadle, chairman for the event.
Mutton bustin’, or more properly mutton busting, is a competition in which small children up to the age of 6 and lighter than 60 pounds ride on the backs of sheep and hold on for dear life.
“Some of them hang onto wool. Some of them bring riding ropes with them,” he said.
Grand champion and reserve champion winners will get belt buckles. Participants will get trophies.
Despite the event’s excitement, Shadle was quick to add the event actually poses little danger to its child participants.
Safety, he said, is a serious concern and helmets and vests are issued to each participant.
“A face full of dirt,” he said, is the worst injury a child is likely to suffer.
Recalling last year’s competition, Shadle said his then 3-year-old grandson took a tumble as soon as the gate opened, knocking the large man down also.
“He was fine. He got up and dusted off and, ‘Let’s go again,’” Shadle said. “They got rubber made stamps on their forehead.”
And just as it is in Victoria, mutton bustin’ is increasing in popularity throughout the country, despite ubiquity of video games, Shadle said.
In fact, he said, mutton bustin’ rodeos are increasing these days. And that experience, he said, may very well be the jumping off point for a young person’s rodeo career.
“They start off riding the sheep, and then they go to riding calves, and then they go to riding steers, and then they go to junior bulls, and then they go to big bulls,” he said.
