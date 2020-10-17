This year's South Texas Farm and Ranch Show will be an opportunity for growers to be introduced to Dalton Ludwick.
Ludwick came to the extension office in July as a Texas A&M University assistant professor and extension specialist in entomology. His presentation will include data and audio clips from different extension agents with updates for agricultural growers. It will also be supplemented with data from researchers at Texas A&M in College Station.
"Because I don't know the growers and stakeholders in our area, I want to make sure they know who I am," Ludwick said. "I want them to be able to reach me."
Information on refuge-related farming will also be shared. Refuge-related farming is a method of ensuring insects do not grow too resistant to the toxin-creating bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis, more commonly known as Bt.
In the Crossroads area, this can be relevant to corn and cotton farming, among other crops.
The Environmental Protection Agency is currently in the works on updates to resistance management, or how to best keep certain crops safe from a pest. The EPA's draft could change this way of farming as well as how yields are bought.
Ludwick will also share resources on how to receive weekly updates throughout the growing season for people in various regions of Texas, including the Coastal Bend. Some of these updates can include common issues that growers in a certain region are commonly experiencing.
Because he arrived during the recent harvest period, Ludwick won't have his own research to share. But, he is looking forward to presenting updates and research findings from his colleagues and getting to know growers in the area.
