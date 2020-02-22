New carnival company coming to Victoria Livestock Show

A new company that specializes in thrills and twirls is taking over the carnival for the 2020 Victoria Livestock Show.
After many years with Reed Exposition Midway providing carnival rides and other activities, the company Pride of Texas Shows has taken over the contract for the February event.
“Our slogan is entertainment with pride, which means we take pride in everything we do,” said the company’s owner and president Christopher Barton.
The company puts on about 38 fairs a year throughout Texas and Oklahoma, and has put on several carnivals throughout the Crossroads, including the county fairs in Goliad and Refugio, as well as the carnival at Gonzales’ Come and Take It Celebration, Barton said.
Pride of Texas will debut a brand new ride at the Victoria Livestock Show called the “No Limit,” Barton said. The ride carries 16 people and swings them over the top of the carnival midway. The ride is 80 feet tall, and Pride of Texas is the only company in the state to have one, Barton said.
Another ride, the “Zero Gravity,” spins 33 people in a circle and lifts them up in the air, giving riders a feeling like they’re floating in space, according to the company’s website.
The carnival also includes all of the standard attractions such as a Ferris Wheel that seats 64 people, a carousel and giant slides.
“It’s going to be a big change” from years past, Barton promised.
