New findings in the development of a cheaper, effective herbicide to deal with pesky grass burrs will be Dr. Josh McGinty's focus during his talk at the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show this year.
McGinty, associate professor & extension specialist at Texas A&M, will present the new findings during his talk on pasture and hay field weed management alternatives.
McGinty has been presenting at the farm and ranch show since 2014. Grass burr management has come up before, he said. In fact, that's probably the number one weed that people call him with questions about.
"Every where I go people have issues with that," said McGinty. "It's a serious problem in a hay field because not only is it competing with the desirable grasses, but those burrs are detrimental to livestock."
This year he's excited to have something new to share with folks about managing those species.
"We tried some different chemistry, different herbicide for that weed this past year, and it looks really promising and very economical, more importantly," said McGinty.
They only have one year of testing with this herbicide, so he's not entirely sold on it, he said. But if it proves to be as effective as it was this year after a few years of testing it could be a huge cost saver.
Alternative herbicides that are being used today, while effective, can be very expensive. McGinty estimated that the cost for currently used herbicides is anywhere from $20 to $26 an acre, while this new one would only cost $5-$6 an acre.
It will take a few more years of testing this in a few different locations for him to be fully confident in this new herbicide, but, he said, he has no reason to doubt this year's results.
