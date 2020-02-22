Every year, something new is happening at the Victoria Livestock Show’s market auction.
“We’re always trying to make it better for the kids,” said auction chairwoman Shelly Marbach.
New this year?
“We are asking the buyers to pay an upfront deposit of $500 to become a buyer,” Marbach said. “They’re not losing that money. It can either go toward an animal purchase or toward a donation add-on to a specific exhibitor.”
The auction allows students who entered their livestock projects into the show to sell their animal and save what they earn for future projects or education after high school.
Marbach hopes the new rule will provide an added incentive for buyers to commit to making a purchase.
“We really could use more community support when it comes to buyers,” she said. “Having the oilfield move away from Victoria, that’s always taken a toll on us.”
Although small businesses and individuals may not have the buying power of large oil field companies, Marbach said they can still contribute to the auction by joining a buyers’ group.
Victoria Livestock Show isn’t alone in making this change. Marbach said all the county auctions will begin to require the $500 registration fee.
This year, the auction is also requiring that add-ons be at least $25 per exhibitor. Add-ons are added funds for any student.
Although sales at last year’s auction were down by $2,350 from the 2018 auction, add-ons were up by more than $80,000, Marbach said.
The students use the funds they earn from the show to continue participating and to save money for their higher education.
“Many kids wouldn’t participate in the livestock show without the buyers because they use what they earn for the next year’s project,” Marbach said.
Marbach’s son, Lane Marbach, sold animals in the livestock show before he went to college.
For him, the livestock show was instrumental in helping him go to school.
“We love showing, but it was always to save money to help set up a college fund,” Lane Marbach said.
Additionally, he said buying animals at the auction is a reinvestment in Victoria County’s agricultural industry.
Shelly Marbach said the new changes are only trying to promote that reinvestment.
“We want to make it all about the buyers and celebrating the kids’ accomplishments,” Marbach said. “Please come enjoy a lovely buffet, open ended drinks and buy some animals.”
