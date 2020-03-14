In an earlier column I discussed the need to pay attention to cow body condition score. Mainly because it’s good animal husbandry – good for the wellbeing of the cow, her production and your pocketbook – but also because many urban dwellers seeing a thin cow could consider her at least maltreated and at the worst abused.
No sooner had that been published I had a call from a lawyer who was defending a client whose cattle had been confiscated and he had been charged with abuse.
The case was in north central Texas and no one had read the article I had written but nonetheless I became an expert on body condition score in cattle.
I went to see the cattle where they were held as an Extension educator, not a paid witness. The cattle were not abused, in fact, I saw many cattle in lower body condition on my drive up the country to the location the cattle were being held. The cattle were calm, they were mostly BCS 4 with some of the older cows being 3 and many younger cows 5 or even 6. I took about two dozen pictures to prove my point if asked. I was.
The owner had been feeding them since late last year and fortunately had the feed and hay receipts to prove it.
I attended the hearing at the request of the rancher’s lawyer and explained that these cattle were not abused and that they were in fact, in typical body condition for central Texas cattle in the winter.
He was given back his cattle; no damages were awarded but he had to pay his own legal fees. The cattle probably suffered the most for the gathering and shipping back and forth.
We all see our cattle differently and usually they look in better body condition to us than they do others, especially if those others don’t know anything (or even a little) about cattle.
If you have thin cattle (you can see more than a rib or two is my definition now), make sure you are supplementing them and have proof of doing so – especially if you are along a busy roadway.
Remember that dairy, Brahman, and Longhorn cattle and old cows and bulls will tend to look about one BCS worse than they really are, but that’s no excuse not to supplement them.
There are plenty of online resources, including beef.tamu.edu under “publications” among others, to aid you in determining the correct BCS of your cows and bulls. Your local county extension agent has access to an excellent publication on cow body condition scoring with photographs. Go see them.
