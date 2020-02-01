About 30 Nordheim FFA students showcased their animals Jan. 25 at the annual livestock show. Those students sold their animal projects for $101,994.50.
Steers
Mason Tessmann’s grand champion steer sold for $7,200 to Massey Funeral Home; Harry and Charlene Butler; Gordon and Billie Reynolds; Nordheim FFA Fundraisers; T4 Cattle Co; and Citizens Bank.
Bryce Tessmann’s reserve champion steer sold for $6,000 to Gary and Charlene Butler; T4 Cattle Co; and Gordon and Billie Reynolds.
Hogs
Jason Guinn’s grand champion hog sold for $3,400 to RPW Rentals; B&K Plumbing; Waste Management; Citizens Bank; and Nordheim FFA Fundraiser.
Elizabeth Guinn’s reserve champion hog sold for $3,200 to RPW Rentals; B&K Plumbing; Wast Management; and Citizens Bank.
Lambs
Allison Johnson’s grand champion lamb sold for $4,000 to Galen and Corky Johnson; Nordheim FFA Fundraisers; Waste Management; and Arthur Doyle Family.
Addison Fischer’s reserve champion lamb sold for $3,800 to Warwas Family; Galen and Corky Johnson; Waste Management; Nordheim FFA Fundraisers; Edgar and Gladys Cafe; and D & D Talk Ranch.
Goats
Ryan Schuenemann’s grand champion goat sold for $5,000 to Erwin Schuenemann; Karnes County Livestock; and Larry Schuenemann and Trlica Pieprzica.
Ryan Schuenemann’s reserve champion goat sold for $4,200 to Erwin Schuenemann; B&K Plumbing; and Larry Schuenemann and Trlica Pieprzica.
