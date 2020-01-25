NORDHEIM – Jakob Denton, 18, plans to make a career with people and animals after years of participating in the annual livestock show.
Denton, a Nordheim High School senior, strives to be a game warden because it combines his love of animals and passion to protect.
“It seems like something I’d enjoy,” he said. “It’s the best of both worlds.”
Nearly 30 students showcased their animals for the annual Nordheim Livestock Show on Saturday, Nordheim High School Agriculture teacher Joseph Dickschat said.
Students showed steers, hogs, lambs and goats, Dickschat said. The show ran Saturday morning and concluded the same afternoon with an auction.
Denton showed a goat for the fifth year and earned fourth in his class.
He started showing goats in eighth grade, and he continued until his last eligible year.
“Goats seemed the easiest thing to start off with. Ever since then, I really liked it,” he said. “They’re just fun in general.”
Denton started showing because he wanted to earn college money, but he ended up finding his career aspirations.
Nordheim junior Jason Guinn, 16, on the other hand, knew he would show hogs at a young age.
Both his parents showed when they were his age, and his grandfather owned a pig farm. Jason has shown hogs since he was 8 years old.
“It’s what I grew up around,” he said.
Now the FFA President and his family breed and raise their own hogs for shows.
“It gives you more pride,” Jason said.
He earned grand champion in his class, and his younger sister, fourth-grader Elizabeth Guinn, took the reserve champion spot.
“It was a tight class,” Jason said. He noted that the judges could have gone either way between him and Elizabeth.
Jason plans to continue showing into his senior year, and he is glad he has the chance to be a part of FFA.
“I like the work,” he said. “Everybody here is like family.”
