Nordheim students are gearing up to present their animals during the annual Nordheim Livestock show.
The show kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday with animal judging. The day wraps up with an auction at 2 p.m. About 27 students will show nine steers, 15 hogs, 12 goats and four lambs, Nordheim High School Agriculture teacher Joseph Dickschat said.
“It’s not a lot of animals but for a small show its numbers are growing,” Dickschat said.
Most of the students showing are younger than high school age, he said.
He said the community should attend and support the kids as they show the projects they spent months on.
“They have been working hard all year,” Dickschat said. “This is their opportunity to show the hard work they put in.”
