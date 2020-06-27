One thing that the pandemic has done is to reassure the animal protein providers that they have loyal and devoted customers.
Early and brief shortages of eggs, milk, bacon, and briskets made those of us involved in producing those food items realize that our customers love animal proteins for their taste, price and convenience of purchasing and preparing.
In some areas and with some items however, pricing of meat has been an issue and coupled with concern over supply or availability.
Supply, as experienced with toilet paper, has never been an issue with animal proteins. Availability, getting the product to the consumer has been at times and is now mostly resolved. However, this concern has been a boon to what is termed “local beef.”
Many of you were raised on farms and ranches or with family who are have often eaten the beef (or pork, chicken, milk and eggs) produced there. However, there is a renewed interest in developing local supplies for these protein products in the face of higher prices and perceived shortages, especially in beef. Even before the current situation, there were a number of cattle producers that were successfully providing locally produced (or breed-oriented) beef to a wide customer base. The pandemic just accelerated the interest. Unfortunately, there are fewer smaller beef processing plants in Texas (and the U.S.) than there were 10 years ago because of added regulations and their cost. Currently existing plants are booked for weeks or months.
If you have raised and eaten your own beef, you realize that a steer’s not all steak. You also realize that beef from old thin cows and young fat steers have very different eating qualities. Selecting the right animal to feed for home includes realizing the cost of feeding (grass or grain) and the time involved to get to market weight.
A 1,000-pound steer will produce about a 600-pound carcass, the rest of the weight is blood, hide, head, feet, and organs for which there is little market value, only a cost for disposal, which is in the processing cost. The 600-pound carcass will yield about 400 pounds of meat of which about 200 pounds is trim (for ground beef). The actual amounts are approximate and will vary by cutting style and carcass, but that is the general idea.
The beef can’t be sold unless it is state or federally inspected and you have a license to merchandise it, so most folks sell the live animal to one or more peoples and then let them divvy out the processed beef. Locally produced beef might be only a little less expensive than that purchased at the grocery store, but many folks like to raise their own or like to support locally grown food. It is a niche market but a growing one for sure.
