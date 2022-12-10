A part of a family ranch in Nursery helped a Dripping Springs student win best of show at the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo’s Western Art Show and Contest last week.
Katherine Ferno, whose grandfather Bill Kyle lives on the ranch, created a 2D colored pencil drawing inspired by a photo she took of cattle being worked at the ranch. The cowboys in the artwork are from the area — Mark Doehrman, Garrett Ohrt and Clay Ohrt.
Her artwork, titled “Horse Talk” was one of 12 finalists in the contest. For winning best of show she received a $5,000 scholarship from the livestock show, said her mother Susan Kyle Ferno, who grew up on the ranch and graduated from Cuero High School. She also received $10,000 for winning the colored pencil drawing category.
Katherine has entered the art show all four years of high school. She won a $4,000 scholarship her sophomore year, her mother said.
Her artwork, plus the other finalists will be on display at the Briscoe Western Art Museum in San Antonio. After that, the artwork will be on display during the livestock show and rodeo.
Katherine, who will graduate from Dripping Springs High School in May, has been accepted to the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Ga. She has also received an academic scholarship to the college.