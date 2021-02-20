Nine-year-old Brynnley Laake has made her daily walks with her show goat routine in preparation for the Victoria Livestock Show.
The Nursery Elementary School third-grader exhibited rabbits last year but decided to raise Boer goats this year — a decision she and her mother have thoroughly enjoyed.
"It's been a ton of fun," Brynnley said of Shotgun, her 80-pound Boer goat.
"She has really enjoyed it and really fallen in love with goats," said her mother, Summer Laake. "Goats have a very colorful personality."
The family also has a companion for Shotgun, named Rifle, since goats are more social. Though Brynnley does not plan to show Rifle, she has fostered the goats' friendship.
"Rifle always cries out if I take Shotgun anywhere," the third-grader said. "They are very close. I love them."
Brynnley is a member of Nursery's 4-H Club. Her mother said she is flourishing as she enters her teens.
"I was a member and showed animals when I was growing up ... I learned a lot about responsibility and gained a lot of skills," Laake said. "(Brynnley) has really grown up and matured with Shotgun."
In addition to generally caring for the animal, Brynnley has made a habit of taking Shotgun on 1.5-mile walks every day in preparation for the show.
"Shotgun is fun to go on walks with. He sometimes is pretty crazy, but most of the time he is calm and just walks by me," Brynnley said with a chuckle.
"It is like clockwork," her mother said. "It has become a real family affair to help out and watch her learn how to take care of Shotgun. We are very excited for her and for her to get to show him off."
With showtime slated for 1:30-3 p.m. Thursday, the preteen is feeling the pressure.
"I am a little nervous," Brynnley said. "But also very excited at the same time."
