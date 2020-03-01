After stocks fell last week, Shelly Marbach, the chairwoman for the Victoria Livestock Show's market auction, doesn't anticipate this will be a good year for kids' livestock sales.
"Our numbers are going to be low because of the stock market and the way the economy is right now," Marbach said about her expectations for the Monday afternoon auction.
To help alleviate the effects of the market decline, Marbach said she encourages any interested buyers to simply do what they can to help Victoria County's future agricultural leaders.
"I encourage anybody to come out and support our youth," Marbach said. "It can be as little as joining a buyers' group or doing an add-on."
A new rule at this year's auction is that buyers must purchase an up-front credit of $500 toward their livestock purchases.
This year, the auction is also requiring that add-ons be at least $25 per exhibitor.
In spite of the stock market decline, Marbach said it's important to financially support the youths who sell their animals at the auction. Many of them use the money from the auction to fund their next livestock project or to invest in their college savings.
"Come out and support the kids in any way that you can," Marbach said.
