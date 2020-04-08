The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and other agriculture supporters from across the state will host the “2020 Advocating for Agriculture Symposium” online on April 14.
Throughout the morning, participants will enjoy 11 different presentations related to meat animal production, herbicide options and safety, fertilizer prescriptions, and where to go to find more facts related to sustainable agriculture in Texas.
We will be providing agricultural producers and land managers the factual science behind many hot topics surrounding agriculture today said Matt Bochat, Victoria County Extension Agent, in a news release.
Join through a link provided to registered participants from your own home – all you need is an internet connection.
The cost of the event is $10 and can be paid online during registration at agriliferegister.tamu.edu/ag. Registration closes at midnight April 12, so sign up soon.
A link to the symposium and detailed instructions will be emailed to registrants the day before the webinar. For more information, contact the Victoria County Extension Office, Matt Bochat, County Extension Agent, at 361-575-4581.
