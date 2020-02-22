Seashells, tropical flowers and palm leaves will decorate the Victoria Community Center Fairgrounds as the Victoria Livestock Show kicks off with its grand opening ceremony.
The show’s theme is “Fairadise.”
Robin Janecka, the livestock show’s advertising chair, and Gary Moses, community volunteer, will emcee the event that will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
After introducing the theme, they’ll welcome attendees to browse and make themselves at home, Janecka said.
The ceremonies will also feature a presentation of flags, the playing of the national anthem, a prayer, recognition of volunteers and an announcement of resolutions issued by city and county officials.
The opening ceremonies will also be a time to recognize the winners of various livestock show contests, including the parade, coloring contest and the Queen Victoria Pageant.
A memorial will be held to reflect on recent deaths of three livestock show volunteers. This year, the livestock show will be dedicated to David Dierlam, a longtime supporter of the show, she said.
“It’s all just a welcoming kick-off,” Janecka said. “We want to remind people what the show is all about, and that’s the kids who are raising the animals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.