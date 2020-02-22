When Kaylee Henson was crowned 2019 Queen Victoria, she was in shock.
“I thought there was absolutely no way that I won,” said Kaylee, 16. “I was absolutely in disbelief.”
Kaylee has spent the past year representing Victoria County as the queen after being crowned during the 2019 Victoria County Livestock show. She spent that time volunteering and attending events in the area.
The new Queen Victoria court was crowned during the annual pageant Saturday at the Victoria Community Center Fairgrounds.
“A lot of people think it’s just once a year and get a crown,” Kaylee said. “It is an all-year thing. We are at everything.”
Kaylee, a senior at Industrial High School, said she has enjoyed every moment of volunteer service she did as queen.
She and the rest of the Queen Victoria court volunteer at organizations such as The Warrior’s Weekend and the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch.
“It’s a lot of community service,” Kaylee said.
During events, she said many kids would come up to them wanting pictures.
“I’ve met the most amazing people throughout all of it,” she said. “You can make a friend anywhere.”
The court also appears at events such as fishing tournaments and parades, which has taught Kaylee to appreciate people.
“You never know how much your smile can change someone’s day,” she said.
Kaylee will graduate this year, and she plans to attend Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi to study nursing. One day, she hopes to become a nurse practitioner and serve people every day.
She said anyone looking to be this year’s Queen Victoria should be ready to invest time into their community and to dream big in terms of pageant success.
“You never know what’s going to happen,” she said. “I didn’t think a little ol’ girl from Industrial would win the pageant.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.