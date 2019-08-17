With the start of the new school year, it is time to review how to pack safe and nutritious school lunches. Please share this information with your children so they learn the importance of food safety and healthy choices.
Packing a safe and healthy lunch takes preparation the night or weekend before to keep from rushing in the morning. For example, if you know your child will want cheese crackers in every lunch, buy a large bag of them (to save money) and portion them into snack size bags that are ready to grab and go on school mornings. You can also pre-cut fruit or make sandwiches the night before.
Rinse any fresh fruits or vegetables you will be packing under running tap water, including those with skins that will not be eaten. Pack a rainbow of colors of fruits and vegetables- green and purple grapes, different colored berries, or bell pepper strips are all great choices. Include a fun, healthy dip like hummus or yogurt. Switch to 100% whole grain bread products and use wraps or pitas filled with healthy proteins like turkey and real cheese to make a more interesting sandwich for your child to enjoy at lunch time.
Make your own pre-packaged lunch kits. Pack reusable, sectioned containers with healthy items that your child would like for their lunches: low-fat cheese, whole grain crackers, lean lunch meat, nuts, and dried fruit are all good options. Then on school mornings, just reach into the fridge and grab one to pack. Remember, when children help prepare and pack their own lunch, they are more likely to make healthier choices.
Bottled water is a great drink choice because it does not have to be kept cold and it can help keep children properly hydrated. You can use a frozen bottle of water to keep the rest of the lunch cold while it thaws. Low fat milk is also a good drink choice because it provides needed calcium and protein (just be sure to include ice packs so it stays properly cold until lunch). Avoid packing juice or fruit flavored drinks, which are high in sugar.
Packing a nutritious lunch is important, but so is avoiding food-borne illness. Always wash hands and food preparation areas with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds before preparing lunches. You should clean any type of re-usable lunch container daily. Also wash food preparation areas, like countertops, with warm soapy water before and after use. Let your child know to wash their hands right before lunch time if possible, to keep germs on their hands from getting on to the foods they will be eating.
Keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold until they are eaten to prevent growth of germs. Use a Thermos for hot foods like soup or chili: first fill it with boiling water, let it sit for two minutes, then drain the water and add your hot food. This helps the Thermos keep the food hot until lunch. Use freezer packs or a frozen water bottle for cold foods like milk and lunch meats.
Insulated, soft-sided lunch totes are best for keeping foods chilled. Teach your child to keep their lunch bag closed and away from heat sources, including sunlight. Ask your child to throw away paper bags and food wrappings after they have eaten, because they could contaminate other foods. Food not eaten at lunch should be thrown out, unless it is safe to be kept at room temperature.
Resources: Partnership for Food Safety Education atfightbac.org and kids.usa.gov/parents/exercise-fitness-nutrition/healthy-school-lunches/index.shtml.
