The Council of Agricultural Science and Technologyis a nongovernmental organization that provides balanced, science-based information on agricultural technology and the food, animal, plant, and soil sciences to educate the public and impact policy.
Recently CAST released a report on the “Economic Impacts of COVID-19 on Food and Agricultural Markets”.
As we all know, COVID-19 created a significant supply chain shift in food consumption from the food service or restaurant to retail grocery and manufacturers had to adjust to produce products that were in higher demand in larger volumes to an entirely different market.
We all experienced the hoarding or panic buying that depleted stores of paper good and helped drive up beef prices.
The greatest impact was the “near-complete” loss of the food distribution system to food service as a result of restaurant closures, which is only now slowly recovering.
The impacts on the meat supply and distribution are well known, but fortunately there have been no long-term shortages of meat, milk, or eggs. Infection rates in the meat processing industry were high causing either shut- or slow-downs in plants but meat and poultry processing are currently at 90 and 80% of normal production.
Poultry and swine producers have cut back on production but there are several weeks’ worth of fed cattle ready to enter the food chain and that backlog will affect cattle prices for some time although beef prices are returning to normal levels.
The impact of the pandemic has greatly affected global agricultural trade and will likely affect those markets for a couple of years. Global storage inventories of fibers and grains have risen, and prices have fallen as normal trade has been disrupted. The report warns of the potential for a significant number of farm bankruptcies.
The pandemic effects also affect the food security of the nation’s population with 54 million Americans considered “food insecure” due to the economic impacts on the workplace. Rural America is not exempt from the impacts, especially areas that have prisons, nursing homes, processing plants, or large socially disadvantaged populations.
The report is not all bad news. The pandemic has demonstrated the “crucial importance of the food supply chain” and identified specific issues facing to reduce or eliminate disruptions in it in the future and farmers and ranchers will need to focus on financial management to secure their economic base.
The era of the pandemic is a tough time for everybody, but even more so if you are a food or fiber producer. Keep that in mind.
