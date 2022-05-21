As we ease into summer (or maybe blast into summer), it’s important for ranchers to take care of their pastures and herds in the areas of weed control, parasite management, herd nutrition and more.
Margins in the beef cattle industry are becoming tighter with rising input costs. Through the use of generous sponsors, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension offices of Victoria, Jackson, and Calhoun have partnered to bring you a field day free of charge. The sponsors include Purina Animal Nutrition, Corteva AgriScience, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension and the Jackson County Cattle Raisers Association.
The field day will be begin at 5 p.m. June 7 at the Mitchell’s Ranch at 2880 County Road 429, Lolita. The educational program will run from 5-7 p.m. with dinner served after the program. One credit in the integrated pest management category for licensed pesticide applicators will be available. In addition, multiple door prizes will be given out at the dinner.
This should be a fantastic opportunity for ranchers to learn more about nutrition and pasture management. We hope to make this an annual event that is rotated among the three counties. Victoria County is slated for next year’s field day.
Please RSVP prior to June 3 to the Victoria, Jackson or Calhoun County Extension offices at the following numbers respectively, 361-575-4581, 361-782-3312, and 361-552-9747.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.