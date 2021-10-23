Weeds can be troublesome because, apart from being an eyesore, they can take nutrients for other, more viable plants.
At this year's South Texas Farm and Ranch Show, Rachel Walker, a range and pasture specialist with Corteva Agriscience, will talk about the best way to tackle weed issues. She will also field questions from the audience.
Walker discussed the same topic at last year's show.
Last year, Walker said she puts weeds in two distinct categories — those that are toxic and vital to remove from pastures before they poison livestock and those that are nontoxic but still worrisome because they rob grass of nutrients.
"There's our everyday weeds that we know we need to tackle every year, and then there's ones that are poisonous that we really need to be careful of and get them out super quick," she said previously.
Like last year, Walker's session will focus on broadleaf weeds, like woolly croton, prairie tea, and others. She'll start with best practices and touch on some of the most common weed issues before taking questions from attendees.
Walker will cover best practices so people can produce the most grazeable land possible. She will also discuss chemical control steps that might be needed when troublesome weeds pop up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.