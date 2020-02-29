Jovie Reeves, 7, adjusts her purple bow and straightens the collar of her shirt to get ready for the Peewee livestock show.
She’s nervous because this is a new experience, but she’s also excited for the challenge.
She did it for one reason, she said.
“My mom talked me into this,” Reeves said.
Reeves showed her goat Ramsey in a competition against three other competitors in the category on Saturday in hopes of winning Grand Champion.
The third annual Peewee Livestock Show took place at the community center during the 2020 Victoria Livestock Show on Saturday, and 55 children competed in three different categories: Pig, Goat and Lamb and Cattle.
The show allowed children from Pre-K to second grade a taste of what it takes to show animals at the Livestock Show so they can do it in the future. Children can start showing animals once they are in the third grade.
Karnes county Agrilife extension agent Eric Taylor judged all three categories. Taylor said other shows have peewee shows too, but none are as competitive
“These kids take it very seriously, and it shows,” Eric Taylor said.
While Reeves did not win the Grand Champion title at the show, she hopes to keep on showing goats.
“I think I would do better if I keep on trying,” Reeves said.
