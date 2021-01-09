How many people are tired of the restrictions surrounding COVID19? My hand went up. We all are weary of this dreaded virus and the inability to meet in-person. However, it is important to continue to get appropriate education surrounding your pesticide applicator license, and it is the law. The Texas Department of Agriculture (governing entity) license holders are required to get continuing education units (CEU’s) depending on the type of license that you possess. Private pesticide applicators are required to get 15 hours of continuing education every five years from their license issue date. Two of these hours must be in the category of laws and regulation and two must be in the integrated pest management category. If you possess a non-commercial or a commercial pesticide applicator license, you are required to get five hours every year with one hour in laws and regulations and one hour in integrated pest management. Even during the current pandemic, the Texas Department of Agriculture has not lessened the continuing education requirement for pesticide applicators.
To accommodate the need for CEU opportunities, the Victoria County Extension Office is offering the Victoria CEU Virtual Seminar set for Jan. 28 beginning at 8 a.m. The cost for the seminar is $40 per person. No refunds will be issued. All registration is being done online through a website called Eventbrite. To register for the event please go to eventbrite.com/e/victoria-ceu-virtual-seminar-tickets-128551784849.
Upon registration and payment, information will be sent to your email address to assist your understanding of how to get into the Zoom room on the day of the training. Please make sure you enter your pesticide applicator number at registration and not your TDA client number.
The seminar will offer a total of six hours if you stay for the entire event. The categories of credit will be three hours in laws and regulation, one hour of integrated pest management and two hours general.
The last hour will be an hour of laws and regulation specifically for applicators that use auxin herbicides (primarily farmers). You will not need to stay for this hour, but you certainly can if you need the extra credit. A few days after the event, you will receive the CEU completion certificates via the email address you entered at registration.
The topics to be covered at the seminar include pesticide compliance, picolinic acid training (new herbicide Invora for huisache has a special training requirement), herbicide updates in pastures, weed and brush control, IPM options for pastures, auxin herbicide update and required training for farmers.
Please call my office at 361-575-4581 if you have any questions or need assistance in registering. My staff can assist you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.