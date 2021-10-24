Dr. Mark Matocha will again deliver a talk about pesticide laws at this year's Farm and Ranch Show.
Matocha is an assistant professor and extension specialist with the Agricultural and Environmental Safety Unit of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
Matocha will speak about state and federal pesticide laws and regulations from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
In years past, Matocha has led discussions about renewing licenses to purchase pesticides and other products for agricultural work, which is vital information for those in the agriculture industry.
Matocha has a doctorate in weed science from Texas A&M University. He conducts educational programs about pesticide applicators across the state of Texas and works with both state and federal agencies to evaluate the uses and needs of pesticides.
