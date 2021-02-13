TERRYVILLE — Green grass stretched almost to the tree line in late January as about 60 of Winford Matthew’s cattle enjoyed a chilly, sunshiny, winter afternoon.
The wintertime would usually cause the grass that the 60 heifers were foraging on to be yellow, brown or completely gone. But Matthew, a lifelong cattle rancher, prepared in the fall for a winter pasture of eatable forage from the ground rather than relying on the purchase of supplemental feed or storing hay for the winter months.
“If everything goes your way, you have a whole lot of forage,” said Joe Paschal, Texas A&M University professor and extension livestock specialist.
Matthew began transitioning his ranch to have more winter pastures during the 1970s and 1980s when Paschal said Crossroads winter pastures actually started to become less common.
A winter pasture is created when a rancher intentionally seeds a field later in the year than most other ranchers with the intent that the field will provide ground forage for livestock through the winter, as opposed to relying solely on purchasing feedstock or hay that was previously harvested and stored.
Another reason for relying more on a winter pasture is because it is higher in protein, Paschal said.
The winter pasture system has the potential to save ranchers money on food for livestock during the winter months, but it is dependent on some factors in their control and some that are not. The system also has the potential to provide cattle for market when far fewer heifers or steers are for sale, therefore lower supply allowing for a higher price.
In Matthew’s more than three decades of operating a winter pasture, he said he comes out ahead financially about 70% of the time — a success rate plenty of ranchers don’t attain because of rainfall variation or other factors.
“You just hope in years it doesn’t work, it isn’t a total loss,” he said.
While the fall is usually the busy time for many sale barns, Matthew said he can receive as much as a few hundred dollars more per head of cattle he sells in the winter months.
Any profitability for this off-season approach to some of his cattle sales is dependent on the cost of raising ryegrass and oats; and that cost depends on the cost of grain seeds, timing the planting in the fall correctly, fertilizing correctly and how much weeds, deer, hogs or rain impact the grass’ growth.
“It’s funny in agriculture because the grain farmers and the ranchers sometimes want the opposite thing,” Matthew said. “High prices for grain for the crop farmers, and low prices for the cattlemen.”
Like much forage or crop production, the soil type is another factor in the plants’ growth.
On some plots of Matthew’s land and much of East DeWitt County into Jackson County, sandier soil makes growing a winter pasture more difficult, and if it is successfully grown, fewer nutrients like phosphorus and minerals are included in the soil for ryegrass, oats or other forage.
In East Victoria County and other areas on the eastern side of the Crossroads, Paschal said a higher amount of clay holds water well. No matter the soil type, Paschal said many ranchers, like Matthew, put out fertilizer for their winter pastures.
With all these factors at play, the system is still dependent on rain.
Somewhat less rainfall in the winter of 2020 into 2021 caused some difficulty for Matthew as the semi-annual weather phenomenon La Nina affected weather patterns worldwide.
La Nina represents periods of below-average sea surface temperatures across the east-central Equatorial Pacific, and winter temperatures are warmer than normal in the Southeast and cooler than normal in the Northwest, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
If there is little rainfall during the time when a winter pasture is growing its forage, then it will not grow enough forage to account for the cost savings for cattle ranchers’ feed.
In 2021, La Nina is expected to last at least until March, said Brian Field, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service-Corpus Christi. Based on information from the Climate Prediction Center, Field said there is 55% confidence that a transition will occur to neutral conditions between March and June — an estimate he said is not easy to quantify.
As of early February, he said the peak of La Nina has been hit and that there have been stronger iterations of the phenomenon in past years.
“That old La Nina, I wish she’d take a vacation,” Matthew said.
Both Paschal and Matthew agree that if one is lucky enough to get rainfall, then a winter pasture works.
“I learned a long time ago that a cattleman is really a grass farmer,” Matthew said.
