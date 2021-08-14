Howdy. I had a request from Victoria County Clerk Heidi Easley to get this important information out about cattle brand renewal. Please note that Easley is the author of the text below:
Every 10 years, we come upon a six month period I’m going to refer to as the Great Cattle Brand Drive. While it isn’t a real cattle drive, it is equally important to ranchers across our great state. Commonly seen on cattle and horses, brands have been used as a way to identify livestock owners dating back as far as the ancient Egyptians.
Section 144.044 of the Texas Agriculture Code created the time period between Aug. 31 to the end of the following February as a time where a brand (or mark) is protected for the current owner to renew their ownership, before it can be registered and used by another person or entity. This began on Aug. 30, 1981, therefore every 10 years on Aug. 3 begins a new brand renewal period.
What does that mean if you’re a Texas rancher or someone who has a registered mark or brand? It means that come Aug. 31, you’ll need to plan a trip up to the county clerk’s office, or plan to go to our webpage to download a form to renew your brand or brands. If you come into the office, we’ll acknowledge your signature on the form, as the registered owner, or agent; however, if you want to mail the document in for renewal or registration, you’ll need to sign it before a notary public. The fee is $16 per brand location.
We send copies of the registrations to the Texas and Southwest Cattle Raisers Association, but you’ll need to make sure to register your brand with the clerk in each county where you have livestock. We partnered with our property records vendor, Aumentum, to develop a brand module, which allows the brands to be searched online. This was done as a way to assist the public and local law enforcement in identifying and contacting owners, in the event their stock goes astray.
From the Texas Agriculture Code, Section 144.044(c): “After the expiration of six months from each recording under this section, the marks and brands recorded prior to recording under this section have no force and effect and only the records made after each recording under this section may be examined or considered in recording marks and brands in the county.”
What does that mean legally? Well, I can’t tell you folks that because I’m not an attorney, but as for me, it means to make sure your brand is protected before Feb. 28 of next year. But don’t get in a hurry because you can’t renew it before the last day of this August. If you have questions, give us a call at 361-575-1478, or send an email to vcc@vctx.org.
Please note that we allow only two sets of customers in the Victoria County Clerk’s office at all times. It may be necessary to wait in the courthouse vestibule for access. Masks are not mandatory at this time. Please help us prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants by sanitizing your hands before making entry into our office.
