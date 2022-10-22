Using risk management methods in a volatile commodities market is a valuable skill for South Texas farmers and ranchers, an expert said.
Donna Hughes, a risk management consultant for StoneX Financial Inc., will discuss risk management for both livestock and crops at the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show.
Livestock Risk Protection is a federal government program tailored to support ranchers financially during a period of falling market prices. Hughes equated it to an insurance policy.
“It gives you broader protection options for livestock,” Hughes said.
Farmers raising corn, cotton and wheat crops can also utilize risk management practices, Hughes said.
Attendees will learn about the fundamentals of hedging—one of the strategies used in the commodities market.
“I hope producers learn that risk management is a vital tool in their toolbox,” Hughes said. “My goal is to help them develop an understanding of how and when to use it.”
Hughes, who lives in Abilene, provides weekly commentary on the commodities market on Sirius XM Rural Radio. Her career in commodities dates back to 1978, when she joined the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group Clearing House as a market analyst.