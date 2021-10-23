Every time cattle are sold in Texas, $2 is set aside for the Beef Checkoff program, a program run at both the national and state level that promotes beef to consumers.
The Texas Beef Council has put that money toward, among other things, a Hulu series called BBQuest that sends actress and barbecue enthusiast Kelsey Pribilski across the state in search of tasty plates. In the first two seasons of the show, Pribilski hit barbecue joints everywhere from Dallas to East Texas to the Rio Grande Valley.
At this year's South Texas Farm & Ranch Show, Jordan Manning, manager of beef resources at the Texas Beef Council, will discuss how the proceeds from the Beef Checkoff program are invested to promote Texas ranchers.
"This is their checkoff program and we want them to know these dollars are being invested to make sure beef is top of mind for every Texan," said Victoria Heller, the Beef Council's senior manager of agricultural communications and education.
In addition to the Hulu show, the Beef Council recently introduced former NFL cornerback and Food Network star Eddie Jackson as its Chief Recipe Officer. In this role, Jackson will promote recipes such as his smoky Texas chili, smoked prime rib and sweet and smoky steak sandwich to further promote beef to consumers.
Heller said the Beef Council is especially motivated to promote Texas beef after the many challenges ranchers have faced this year, including the pandemic, last year's drought and the heavy rains this spring.
"I hope producers know we’re aware of what’s going on," she said. "We empathize with the ups and downs we’ve seen, but we’re optimistic that we’ve seen a lot of really good marketing results."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.