Cool-season food plots get all the hype. This is understandable since we hunters will be sitting over them come deer season.
However, late summer is the most stressful time for deer, and extra "groceries" could really be of good use. During late summer, bucks are growing antlers and making a last-ditch effort to build energy reserves for the rut. Does are in late stages of gestation or have fawned and are lactating to feed fawns. As for "groceries," the lush spring forage is either no longer available or has been reduced to a much lower quality, and hard and soft mast has yet to arrive. This is prime time for warm-season food plots to shine.
Warm-season food plots are typically planted April-May, depending on the region. Plant too early and you risk a freeze; plant too late and you’re shortening your growing season. As for building a warm-season food plot, the steps are pretty straightforward. Determine plot location by considering things like size, sunlight and water drainage. Plot size is an important factor because a small plot may be quickly eaten to the dirt. Adequate sunlight is crucial for plant growth, and poor drainage may leave your plot under water. Once you have settled on a location, collect soil samples across the area and send them to the lab for analysis. The results will include detailed instructions on how to correct soil pH and address nutrient deficiencies. Changing soil pH can take a while, so the sooner lime is applied, the better. Fertilizer is typically applied while planting.
Now it’s time to work on the seed bed. This usually means killing the existing vegetation with herbicide, disking it under, and smoothing out the soil. Make sure your seed bed is going to offer good seed-to-soil contact and is free of weeds that are going to compete with your plants. Certain herbicides can be used before and after planting to combat weeds. Determine what to plant by considering your environment, which can include things like soil pH, deer density, and rain. Some plants do better with more or less rain than others; some are more shade-tolerant; and some are more resilient to poor soil pH and deer browsing. Finally, get the seeds in the soil. Most plants do best when they are buried at least 1/4 of an inch into the soil, and this can be accomplished with anything from a hand spreader and ATV drag to a tractor and disk. You should also plant ahead of rain to give your plants a good start.
If all goes well, deer will be hammering your plot, so make sure to install a small exclosure cage, which will provide a protected area so that you can see how your plot is performing without deer eating it down. As with anything, monitor your plot and act if needed. Building a food plot can be therapeutic, so enjoy the process.