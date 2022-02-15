Since the third grade, Lila Perry had an interest in the Victoria Livestock Show.
Then, she raised commercial heifers and showed market steers.
It was a trait she inherited from her three older brothers, who also showed steers. Perry always had an active membership in the Industrial FFA. Today, she serves as secretary for her chapter.
Never did she think years later, she’d be crowned the 2021 Queen Victoria.
“I actually never thought I was the type of girl to be in pageants,” Perry said.
One of Perry's high school teachers encouraged her to enter the show. So, she did.
“After that, I started getting prepared. After winning Junior Queen in 2019, I knew I wanted to be Queen Victoria,” the now-17-year-old said.
Since her crowning in 2021, Perry has accomplished much.
“I wanted to be a role model for not only my peers and younger court members, but in my school district and the whole community,” she said.
Teaching children to be confident in themselves and in everything they do was something Perry is passionate about. She said whenever she has the chance, she always encourages them to try new things without fear.
Perry won her title against 35 contestants vying for a place on the Queen Victoria court. After showcasing western and formal wear, Perry was crowned queen.
“I also pride myself on being involved in many different activities and want other kids to see that all the experiences we have just help to form us for our future,” Perry said.
She has routinely been involved in basketball, softball, FFA and cheerleading at Industrial High, where she’s a senior.
Soon after the pageant, Sarah Rowlands, director of the Queen Victoria Pageant, had events and schedules lined up for Perry to help her community.
“A lot of hard work was put into doing Warrior's Weekend, back-to-school events, and many other activities to help out in our area,” Perry said.
She added there was no room for her to be shy, as she quickly met many new people.
“One thing I've had to live up to was the confidence level that all the former reigning queens had before me. We hit the ground running and I am so grateful for the journey that being queen has given me,” Perry said.
Perry said her memories of being Queen Victoria are mostly all good ones. Being put in a dunking booth with murky firetruck water was probably pushing it, she said. The reason, however, was part of giving back to her community in a back-to-school event for Victoria County.
“Everyone on my court became family and will always have me in their corner. I've had so much help from everyone, whether I was running late from a basketball practice and needed help getting ready, to helping someone find a bobby pin on the parade float,” Perry said.
The program has provided her with many opportunities in my life, Perry said.
“You learn the meaning of and realize the reward for hard work when you have to take care of a living animal throughout the year to have them at peak condition and performance for the (livestock) show. You meet so many new people with the same goal as you, to do your best and have fun while doing it,” she said.
Perry plans to attend Sam Houston State University in the fall to study criminal justice, following in her grandfather’s footsteps, retired Senior District Judge Joseph P. Kelly, who served in the same seat as her grandfather before him.
