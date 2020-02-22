Madyn Schroeder, 7, puckered her lips as her aunt smeared lipstick across them.
It’s Madyn’s favorite part of her makeup routine.
Maydn was one of 35 contestants who competed in the Queen Victoria pageant Saturday to kick of the annual Victoria County Livestock show.
The Our Lady of Victory second-grader competed in the young queen category against eight others.
“She loves the stage. When she is on stage, she is in her element,” her mother Mindy Schroeder said. “She’s always been sassy. She’s been sassy since birth.”
Madyn Schroeder introduces herself and walks the stage during the western wear portion of the Victoria Livestock Show Queen Victoria pageant. pic.twitter.com/kW2oG9N6A7— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) February 23, 2020
This is Madyn’s first year competing in a beauty pageant, but Schroeder said Madyn has loved every moment so far.
Madyn sat on a counter backstage of the Victoria Community Center as she and the other contestants prepared to take the stage. Her hair was teased and pinned back, her makeup was set and her shirt was tucked perfectly into her jeans.
The room smelled of hairspray and the girls bustled around telling one another how beautiful they looked. Parents zoomed back and forth backstage helping with last-minute touch-ups moments before the contestants took the stage.
The boys’ heads were topped with cowboy hats. All the contestants' feet stopped with boots. The girls’ hair was teased big and their faces were bright with makeup the epitome of Texas glam.
As contestants were readying backstage, families and friends filtered into the community center clutching programs and bouquet of flowers.
The contestants met the panel of judges in three outfits. The first was in T-shirt and jeans. The contestants then wore their western best before wearing their formal gowns or suits, for the little mister cowboy contestants.
Madyn’s western wear was a white shirt with pink and purple flowers printed across it, and she will pair it with boots and a suede fringe vest and pants.
The formal wear category was Madyn’s favorite, though.
She found her purple, poofy dress after trying on six others.
“It makes me look like a flower,” Madyn said.
Madyn’s twin sister, Harper, stayed by her side, and smiled as her sister finished the pre-show beautification ritual.
“I think she’s going to do great,” Harper said.
The twins have always participated in the same thing, but this past year they started to find their own identities, Shroeder said.
“They grew into their own person,” she said.
Harper, Schroeder said, likes to get dirty and is more into sports and cheerleading. Whereas, Madyn has found her place in the spotlight.
“(Madyn) has a larger than life personality,” Schroeder said.
